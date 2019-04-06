LinkedIn Expands Its Document Upload Feature

Expanding the 'document upload' feature on its platform, Microsoft-owned job-seeking platform LinkedIn is now allowing users to upload PDFs, PowerPoint Presentations and other documents directly to their Feeds as well as within group posts. "Members can now upload documents and presentations such as PDFs and PowerPoints directly to the feed, in a group, or to the LinkedIn Page, where people can read and comment, sparking further discussion," Margaret Taormina, Product Manager, LinkedIn wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.In July 2018, LinkedIn Messaging got the ability to allow attaching documents and since November 2018 the platform had allowed companies to upload PDFs and PowerPoint presentations on their official pages. Now, the expansion to personal profiles is another opportunity that the platform has offered to users to showcase their skills and expertise in additional formats, which could be hugely beneficial, Social Media Today said."The ability to post documents and presentations on LinkedIn is available globally to all LinkedIn members and Pages on desktop, and will be coming to our mobile app soon," Taormina noted.