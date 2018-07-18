English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LinkedIn India Member Base Doubles in 4 Years to Hit 50 Million
India is LinkedIn's fastest-growing and largest market outside the US. Globally, the professional networking platform has over 562 million members.
LinkedIn India Member Base Doubles in 4 Years to Hit 50 Million (Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Tuesday said its India member base has doubled in the past four years to cross 50 million in the country. India is LinkedIn's fastest-growing and largest market outside the US. Globally, the professional networking platform has over 562 million members. "Our members-first, a localised approach has helped us cross the 50 million mark in India. We are at the beginning of an exciting journey, as we democratic opportunity for every member of the Indian workforce," said Akshay Kothari, Country Manager - India and Head, International Product, LinkedIn.
Also Read: MediaTek Takes Another Shot at Qualcomm in The Affordable Android Phone Space
"As we go ahead, we will continue to focus on students, career starters, and professionals beyond knowledge workers," Kothari added. LinkedIn said its "Made in India" journey began with the launch of the lightweight mobile website in September 2016, followed by the launch of "LinkedIn Lite" Android app, a lightweight version of the flagship app, in July 2017.
Developed by LinkedIn's R&D centre in Bengaluru, the company's first one outside Mountain View, California, the LinkedIn Lite Android App, was built to provide opportunities to professionals in low connectivity areas and level the playing field for job-seekers everywhere.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
Also Read: MediaTek Takes Another Shot at Qualcomm in The Affordable Android Phone Space
"As we go ahead, we will continue to focus on students, career starters, and professionals beyond knowledge workers," Kothari added. LinkedIn said its "Made in India" journey began with the launch of the lightweight mobile website in September 2016, followed by the launch of "LinkedIn Lite" Android app, a lightweight version of the flagship app, in July 2017.
Developed by LinkedIn's R&D centre in Bengaluru, the company's first one outside Mountain View, California, the LinkedIn Lite Android App, was built to provide opportunities to professionals in low connectivity areas and level the playing field for job-seekers everywhere.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Selectors to Name Squad for First Three Tests Against England Today
- BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Live India Launch: Prices, Specs, Features and More
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Transport Authority Office, Directs Opening of Vehicle Fitness Test Centres Across City
- Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet