LinkedIn Is the Latest Platform to Be Working on Clubhouse-Inspired Audio Chatroom

LinkedIn has revealed that the company is working on an audio-based chatroom feature within the app that appears to be inspired by Clubhouse. The development comes amid its rivals like Facebook and Twitter have also announced the launch of a similar voice-based chatroom to provide users with a new way of communication on their respective platforms. LinkedIn is also expanding its horizons, especially after rolling out Stories last year. Similar to Instagram or Snapchat Stories, LinkedIn Stories let users share videos or photos that appear at the top of everyone’s homepage (provided they are following you) and disappear after 24 hours. Similarly, LinkedIn’s audio room could be a major boost for creators on the platform, encouraging them to expand their presence by different communication methods.

The audio-based chatroom was initially spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi on the LinkedIn app for Android. The social media company later confirmed the development to TechCrunch and further shared a screenshot of the feature, where we can notice a similar UI to that of the Clubhouse app. The dedicated audio room includes tools to join and leave the room, react to comments, and request to speak. LinkedIn spokesperson Suzi Owens told the publication that the platform is witnessing a 50 percent growth in conversations via different mediums such as Stories, video shares, and images.

#LinkedIn is working on Live Audio Rooms 👀ℹ️ The feature doesn’t work yet, there is only the UI at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Btt6FATXW3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 30, 2021

“We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community," she said.

The audio-based chatroom on LinkedIn could work very well among active users as the platform is mainly used for professional connections. The feature may align with specific niches, helping to improve connections and build industry presence. As mentioned Twitter and Facebook are also working on a Clubhouse-based audio chatroom. In fact, Twitter’s Spaces is said to roll out to all users in April. On the other hand, Facebook had previously mentioned that the company is only testing the audio room at the moment. Availability details of LinkedIn’s audio-based chatroom remain unclear at the moment.