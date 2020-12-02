Lionsgate Play Launched in India to Rival Netflix and More, Subscription Starts at Rs 99 per Month

Global streaming platform Starz has announced the launch of its independent direct-to-consumer OTT platform Lionsgate Play in India. Besides India, the streaming service is also rolling out to other markets in Europe, Latin America, Japan, and more. The company at a virtual press conference today announced that the streaming platform already has several notable Hollywood titles and will bring more "Indian originals in the coming months." As expected, the Lionsgate Play also includes movies from Lionsgate Studio that is best known for titles such as the John Wick, Twilight, and The Hunger Games series.

Customers can download the Lionsgate Play app from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Amazon Fire TV devices. To view movies and shows, customers can choose between subscription models of Rs 99 per month or Rs 699 for a year. Additionally, Lionsgate Play movies and TV shows can also be accessed via its website. Starz has further announced that the streaming platform would premiere movies such as the Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers, Gerald Butler's action thriller Angel Has Fallen, the fantasy thriller Hellboy, and the action-comedy The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. To attract young Indian audience, the company will also collaborate with Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi for future projects.

Speaking about the launch of Lionsgate Play in India, Jeffrey A Hirsch, Starz President and Chief Executive Officer said the country, with its diverse population, has always been a key market for them. "The large and diverse population increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and the adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play. We're confident that our unique, exclusive and exceptionally curated content will generate a great response from Indian audiences," Hirsch added.

Lionsgate Play has now joined the likes of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Amazon Prime Video that are highly popular OTT platforms in India. The company has not revealed the availability of regional shows or movies on Lionsgate Play, though, upon its launch, the platform will stream the acclaimed Anna Kendrick starrer Love Life and Goes Wrong Show. The Lionsgate Play app started rolling out in beta form to testers in India last month. Some early users had also complained about the Lionsgate Play watermark at the top right corner of the screen that appeared during the entire movie.