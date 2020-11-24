List of All Chinese Apps Banned in India So Far: AliExpress Joins TikTok, PUBG Mobile

The government of India has announced a crackdown on 43 new Chinese apps in India, which include popular e-commerce platform AliExpress, operated by Chinese internet services giant, Alibaba. The November 24 crackdown is the fourth of its kind, after the first ban on June 29 suspended social media app TikTok, and a subsequent July 27 ban also removed the likes of CamScanner from the Indian internet app markets. The biggest ban till date came on September 2, which suspended a total of 118 mobile apps – the most notable of which was PUBG Mobile. Now, the government has announced a ban on 43 more apps, bringing the total number up to 267. Hence, the full list of all Chinese apps banned in India now is quite extensive, and are as follows:

Banned on November 24

AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India - Delivery App, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard - Business Card Reader, CamCard - BCR (Western), Soul- Follow the soul to find you, Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, WeDate-Dating App, Free dating app-Singol, start your date!, Adore App, TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App, TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App, ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles, DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online, AsianDate: find Asian singles, FlirtWish: chat with singles, Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat, Tubit: Live Streams, WeWorkChina, First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online, Rela - Lesbian Social Network, Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP, WeTV - TV version, WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More, WeTV Lite, Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App, Taobao Live, DingTalk, Identity V, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, BoxStar (Early Access), Heroes Evolved, Happy Fish, Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!, Munchkin Match: magic home building, Conquista Online II.

Banned on September 2

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart, APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps, APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner, APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus, APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright, Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, FaceU - Inspire your Beauty, ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals, CamCard - Business Card Reader, CamCard Business, CamCard for Salesforce, CamOCR, InNote, VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing, Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster, WeChat reading, Government WeChat, Small Q brush, Tencent Weiyun, Pitu, WeChat Work, Cyber Hunter, Cyber Hunter Lite, Knives Out-No rules, just fight!, Super Mecha Champions, LifeAfter, Dawn of Isles, Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, Chess Rush, PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon, Dank Tanks, Warpath, Game of Sultans, Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos, Smart AppLock (App Protect), Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team, Hide App-Hide Application Icon, AppLock, AppLock Lite, Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner, ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online, ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app, Music - Mp3 Player, Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer, HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera, Cleaner - Phone Booster, Web Browser & Fast Explorer, Video Player All Format for Android, Photo Gallery HD & Editor, Photo Gallery & Album, Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download, HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama, HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera, Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer, Gallery HD, Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer, Web Browser - Secure Explorer, Music player - Audio Player, Video Player - All Format HD Video Player, Lamour Love All Over The World, Amour- video chat & call all over the world., MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community, MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor, APUS Message Center-Intelligent management, LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers, Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game, Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games, Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games, Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game, Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage, GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji, U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate, Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style, Tantan - Date For Real, MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen, Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat, Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles, Alipay, AlipayHK, Mobile Taobao, Youku, Road of Kings- Endless Glory, Sina News, Netease News, Penguin FM, Murderous Pursuits, Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology, Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese, HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream, Little Q Album, Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords, Hi Meitu, Mobile Legends: Pocket, VPN for TikTok, VPN for TikTok, Penguin E-sports Live assistant, Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices, iPick, Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie, Parallel Space Lite - Dual App, "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC, MARVEL Super War NetEase Games, AFK Arena, Creative Destruction NetEase Games, Crusaders of Light NetEase Games, Mafia City Yotta Games, Onmyoji NetEase Games, Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games, Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded, Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games, Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games, Soul Hunters, Rules of Survival.

Banned on July 27

Clones of previously banned Chinese apps. Read all details here | More Chinese Apps Banned in India: 47 Apps That Cloned Previously Banned Apps Axed

Banned on June 29

TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault- Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, DU Privacy.