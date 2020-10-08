Live TV Is Now Available On The Amazon Fire TV In India: This Is How To Set It Up And Watch

Amazon Fire TV devices in India are getting the biggest update in years. Amazon Fire TV devices are now receiving a software update that adds the Live TV feature in India. There will now be a Live tab on the home screen, alongside Movies, TV Shows and Apps. The update is now rolling out for all Fire TV devices in India, including the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and the recently launched Fire TV Lite. Amazon says that at this time, TV channels from SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+ and NextG TV are available as part of Live TV on the Fire TV Stick, with channels from Zee5 expected to be added soon.

To be able to view these channels, you would need to download the Sony Liv, Voot, Discovery+ and NextG TV apps and have the necessary subscriptions active to be able to view the channels. If you have an Alexa Voice Remote Lite with your Fire TV Stick, you will also be able to use the channel guide button on the remote—at this time, the Alexa Voice Remote Lite is shipping with the new Fire TV Lite. Users will also see the ‘On Now’ row on their home screen, which is a red bar at the bottom of each thumbnail that will indicate the real-time progress of the Live TV show.

The channels that are now available on Fire TV devices include Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music and Discovery. With Live TV integration, we are making this experience even better by providing instant access to popular, real-time content for our customers without having to switch inputs. It enriches the content experience by streaming live TV on the much-loved Fire TV interface, just by asking Alexa. Amazon will continuously expand this selection and offer the best of live TV experiences to our customers,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

Amazon says that the software update for Fire TV devices is rolling out now, and all Fire TV devices should get updated in the next few weeks. This update surely gives the Amazon Fire TV platform a big advantage over rivals including the Android TV based smart TVs and media players, which do not yet have a Live TV integration with the streaming apps.