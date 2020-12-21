Loco Partners With Activision Blizzard For Call of Duty: Mobile India Cup With Rs 35 Lakh Prize Pool

Loco, one of India's leading esports and game streaming platform has partnered with Activision Blizzard to host what is being touted as "India's Biggest Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament" with a prize pool of Rs 35 lakhs. The newly-announced tournament will pave the way for gamers sitting across the country to transform the Indian gaming ecosystem at large. The tournament has been named Call of Duty: Mobile India Cup and will be streamed live on Loco. The event comprises two tournaments - Call of Duty: Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty: Mobile India Cup Pro.

Registrations for Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament are already underway, allowing teams from across the country to sign up and compete against each other in 5v5 matches in an open qualifier format. The total prize pool is Rs 10 Lakhs, of which Rs 5 Lakhs will be awarded to the team at the 1st position while the remaining will be split amongst teams between 2nd and 8th position. After the open battles, 16 qualifying teams will advance to the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro and be joined by India’s top professional Call of Duty: Mobile teams to play 5v5 matches in a league format. Team Mayhem and Team IND are among the top teams that have been invited for the Call of Duty: Mobile India Cup Pro to level up the excitement and intensity.

The total prize pool of the 5v5 matches in Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro is Rs 25 Lakhs, of which the team at first position will receive Rs 10 Lakhs, followed by Rs 5 Lakhs and Rs 3 Lakhs to the 2nd and 3rd position respectively, while the rest of the prize pool will be shared amongst the teams between 4th and 8th position.