Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Expects Chip Shortage to Continue in 2022

ZURICH: Logitech International expects the global shortage of semiconductor chips to continue throughout 2022, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I think it is going to be around a while," Darrell said. “I don’t think it (the shortage) will be as severe by the time we get to the end of this calendar year, but it’s here."

Logitech, which makes keyboards, mice and webcams, would have had bigger sales during its third quarter if it had been able to get all the components it needed, he added, after the company reported its quarterly results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.