Logitech Ends Production of Harmony Line of Universal Remotes After a Two Decade Run

Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech has announced that it will officially discontinue its Harmony line of universal remotes. The Harmony universal remotes from Logitech have been in the market since the past 20 years. The company said that support and software updates for the Harmony line of remotes will continue but the manufacturing will end. The company made the announcement via a blog post, where it said that the Harmony remotes will continue to be sold through various retailers, but the company will not manufacture new ones from now. Logitech’s Harmony remotes are able to control various things like a Home Theatre system, video games, and other devices that use infrared.

“We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered," Logitech said in the blog post. Logitech said that it doesn’t expect the experience with the remote line to be impacted by this. The company said, “our goal is to keep service running as long as customers are using it." “We thank all members of the Harmony community, for allowing us into your living rooms and entertainment stacks," it said.

