Logitech India Launches Hindi Keyboard to Bridge Digital Divide
With Digi@भारत Logitech seeks to enhance Digital India initiative by supporting technology for telemedicine, tele-justice, tele-education and promote content creation and consumption in regional languages the company said in a statement.
Logitech India launches Hindi Keyboard to Bridge Digital Divide (image: Logitech India)
Logitech, mice and keyboards manufacturer, today initiated the Digi@भारत campaign aimed at promoting inclusive growth as a part of the Government’s “Digital India” programme. With Digi@भारत Logitech seeks to enhance Digital India initiative by supporting technology for telemedicine, tele-justice, tele-education and promote content creation and consumption in regional languages the company said in a statement. Dr Dinesh Sharma Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Science & Technology and Secondary & Higher Education for the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sanjiv Saran, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT and Electronics flagged-off the campaign from Lucknow.
Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh expressed, “The objective of the ‘Digital India’ is to come out with innovative ideas and practical solutions to transform our nation and to create opportunities for all citizens by harnessing digital technologies. Our vision is to empower every citizen with access to digital services, knowledge and information. I congratulate Logitech on starting the Digi@भारत campaign from Uttar Pradesh and hope that this initiative will help in empowering the Indian citizens with access to digital services.”
With the Devanagari keyboard, Logitech is aiming to reach out to the 40-crore people in the Hindi speaking belt through its vast network of retailers in this region and the products shall also be available online on Amazon.in starting 15th April 2018. The move is aimed at dissolving India’s major language barrier in technology and to further focus on working towards bridging the digital divide the company claims. The new launch will empower people to communicate in their preferred choice of language.
Logitech K120 keyboard comes at a price of Rs 695 with 3-year warranty while the Logitech MK235 Wireless Hindi Keyboard Combo (with a mouse) is available for 1995 with a 1-year warranty.
