Logitech Launches Logi Dock In India: Check 'All-In-One' Docking Station's Price, Specs Here

Logitech has launched Logi Dock in India to empower remote and hybrid workers by simplifying their personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience. Logi Dock offers one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, all as an all-in-one docking station.

With the introduction of Logi Dock, Logitech hopes to provide the ideal workflow for better, more productive workdays on any personal desktop, private office, or focus room.

Available in two colors - Graphite and White, Logi Dock enables professionals to optimise their workstation configuration with one slick solution thanks to certifications for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Zoom.

Logi Dock Features and Specifications

Logitech claims that Logi Dock can help you tidy up your desk by providing one connection point for multiple desktop-grade devices, ergo, it features support for up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors, while simultaneously charging your laptop up to 100W.

For I/O, Logi Dock comes with:

1 x HDMI 2.0 port (up to 4K HDR at 60 Hz).

1 x Display Port 1.4 (up to 4K HDR at 60 Hz).

2 x USB-A

3 x USB-C

1 x USB-C Upstream

Logi Dock uses 6 beamforming noise-cancelling microphones for a professional audio experience and enables easy switching to Logitech’s proprietary Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds, both of which are sold separately. In speaker mode, it utilizes two 55 mm drivers and two radiators to deliver a rich sound output.

Logi Tune, a user-friendly app that helps manage and personalise the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices, is integrated with Logi Dock. When used with Logi Tune’s calendar integration, Logi Dock’s intelligent lighting cues can alert users when a meeting is about to begin, with Logi Dock’s intuitive buttons aid in joining, muting, turning the camera on/off, and ending calls.

Logi Dock Price and Availability in India

In India, Logi Dock is slated to be priced at around Rs 55,000 excluding taxes, with widespread availability from December 2022/January 2023.

​Commenting on the launch, Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia, said, “When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. In order to meet the gap created during the pandemic, we came up with a solution i.e., a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution built-in with key collaboration features – Logi Dock. We are thrilled to launch this innovative technology in India and showcase our wide range of products that are crafted to meet the needs of all people and all spaces”.

