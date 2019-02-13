Logitech MX Master 2S Review: A Productivity Beast That Fulfills All Needs

There’s something very personal about owning a mouse, at least for me. It should have the right grip and weight, should be smooth to glide over your desk surface or mousepad, have sturdy buttons and of course should look good. Then come the add-ons. Can you manually adjust the DPI (Dots Per Inch) speeds, are there extra buttons that can improve your productivity or gameplay, is there wireless connectivity?Now I’ve been using the MX Master 2S from Logitech for a while and I have to say, it is THE best productivity mouse that I’ve used in a while. The two primary features of the mouse include a DPI range of 200 to 4000 and something called ‘Flow’, which allows you to connect up to three devices at the same time.Just sitting on the desk it looks majestic, almost like a gaming mouse. It’s fairly big when compared to traditional mice, which means that people with big hands wouldn’t have any issues with this one. You get a dedicated area to rest your thumb, while the main body curves in a way that surprisingly fits very well under your palm. There’s also a textured rubberised finish around the area where you rest your thumb and pinky fingers, while the top is a mix of smooth rubber and plastic.The left and right click buttons extend all the way to the middle, making it easy to reach and operate. The scroll wheel is extremely accurate and using the mode shift button, you can choose between a fast, free-flowing scroll or a more precise step-scroll. There’s also secondary scroll wheel on the side for horizontal scrolling and two extra buttons right next to it, which by default, work as forward and back. The thumb-rest hides the gesture button which opens up the multitasking windows, and if you press and drag the mouse in different directions, you can perform more functions like switching between your apps, opening the start menu, etc. It takes a while to get used to it, but if you are a productivity-pro, you are going to love this. Additionally, all of the extra buttons can be customised using the Logitech Options software.At the bottom, you have the power switch and a button to toggle between various devices. There are a total of four rubberised contact points which makes the mouse just glide on almost any surface. A microUSB port is placed right under the left and right click buttons to charge the mouse. I really wish Logitech had used a Type-C port.As for performance, the Master 2S is a delight. The mouse can be connected via Bluetooth or using the bundled dongle. It is quite ideal for extended periods of time and the company says that the inbuilt Darkfield Laser technology allows you to use the 2S on glossy and even transparent surfaces, even on glass. Thanks to the extended DPI range, the mouse turned out to be extremely accurate and I didn’t mind using it for my casual PUBG gaming sessions. The battery is also pretty solid on this. Logitech claims a 70-day battery life after you have fully charged it. It has been close to a month now and the Logitech Options software says that it is fully charged, which means that it should easily last for two months without the need of a recharge.Should you get this mouse? By all means. However, keep in mind that it is an expensive mouse. Retailing at Rs 8,995, you can grab the Master 2S for as low as Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,000. That still makes it as premium as a gaming mouse. Another point to consider is that Logitech hasn’t released a version suitable for left-hand users.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.