Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard And MX Master 3S Mouse Launched In India: Price, Features

Logitech introduced its new range of premium keyboards and mice in India on Wednesday. The new MX Mechanical keyboard comes in full and mini sizes and gives you multi-OS compatibility. The new MX Master 3S mouse is the successor to the popular MX Master 3 that is available in the market. These new products from Logitech cater to the professionals, which explains the hefty price tag and the features are also tuned for those who really value their work accessories.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard And MX Master 3S Mice Price in India

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard comes in two sizes, where the half model costs Rs 17,495 while the full model can be bought for Rs 19,999. When it comes to the MX Master 3S mouse, you have to pay Rs 10,995 in the country. Logitech will sell these products through online and offline stores.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12S Series Won’t Be Launching Outside Of China: What It Means

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Features

Logitech says it has come out with the mechanical series with a different focus. Generally, these keyboards make a lot of noise, but the company has designed the layout to keep the sound to a minimum so that you can use it in offices. Logitech is giving you customisation options for the LED backlight which is in white colour. The key caps are replaceable but the keys themselves cannot be changed.

Both the wireless keyboards are optimised to connect with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS and even Android devices. And yes, since the device operates wirelessly, you have to charge using the built-in USB-C port. Logitech claims without the backlight the keyboard can go up to 10 months, but when you turn it on the support is barely for a couple of weeks.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8 May Come With Larger Display: Is It Time For Flat-Edged Apple Watch?

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Features

The MX Master 3 series became popular for its precision, performance and comfort. Logitech has upgraded the performance with the Master 3S to make it more appealing. The company couldn’t improve the battery life of the mouse, but charging via USB Type C means the support is manageable.

As for the upgrades, the MX Master 3S mouse supports an 8K DPI sensor which works effectively on high-res screens. Like the keyboard, you can pair this mouse with Android, Windows, macOS or Linux devices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.