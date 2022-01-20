Logitech MX Mini Mechanical Wireless Keyboards Launched: Price, Specifications, More

PC peripherals maker Logitech has introduced two new wireless keyboards that are designed for creators. The MX Keys Mini and the MX Keys Mini for Mac come with a minimalist design and offer the best features of the standard MX Keys keyboards to consumers. The keyboards are launched as premium wireless keyboards in India and have been launched in three colour options - Rose, Pale Gray, and Graphite. The keyboards, according to Logitech pair best with the company’s Master Series mouse, allowing users to build a complete MX setup on their PCs.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac have been launched in India at a price of Rs 12,995 and come as part of the company’s PCR sustainability initiative. A portion of the keyboards’ plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycles plastic - 30 percent for the graphite variant, and 12 percent for the pale gray and rose colours. With tech news rapidly shifting focus towards the environmental impact, Logitech, in a press release, said that its PCR program illustrates the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and the ability to give materials a second life. This has helped the company reduce its carbon footprint.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboards are mechanical keyboards, equipped with the company’s proprietary Perfect Stroke typing technology. The come with a minimal design, that is claimed to align with the user’s shoulders and allows them to place their mouse closer to the keyboard for a smaller, more convenient reach. The Logitech MX Mini and MX Mini for Mac keyboards come with three new functions designed to optimise the work experience. These are a dictation key, a mute/unmute microphone key, and an emoji key.

The keyboards come with a quick-charging technology via a USB type-C port, and can connect with up to three devices via Bluetooth. The Logitech MX Mini is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS, Linux, Android, macOS, iPadOS, and Logi Bolt USB receiver. The Logitech MX Mini for Mac, on the other hand, is only compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

