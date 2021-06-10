Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboard for iPad Pro Models Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11,995

Logitech has announced the launch of ‘Logitech Slim Folio Pro,’ an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro models in India. The company says that the protective case offers a comfortable, laptop-like typing experience on the iPad Pro with Bluetooth connectivity. Once connected, the protective case with the keyboard automatically remembers the device every time users open the iPad Pro to type. Its rechargeable battery is said to last for up to three months on a single charge. Like other iPad cases, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro provides adjustable modes, depending upon the kind of work. For typing, dock the iPad Pro upright and start typing comfortably on an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. The keyboard also features a full row of iOS shortcut keys to control brightness, volume and more. For sketching, users can tuck the keyboard under the iPad screen to take notes or for reading. The sides of the case are open so users can charge the Apple Pencil (2nd-generation) hassle-free.

Logitech adds that the Slim Folio Pro is specifically designed for 3rd and 4th-generation Apple iPad Pro models. The case with the keyboard does not include a trackpad. Speaking over the development, Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia at Logitech said that the new Slim Folio Pro brings more versatility with a “high-performance backlit keyboard." Coming to the pricing, the 11-inch iPad Pro case from Logitech’s Folio Pro portfolio comes with a price tag of Rs 11,995, while the 12.9-inch case costs Rs 12,995. Both Slim Folio Pro cases are available to purchase on Amazon in Dark Colour finish. The protective case is relatively cheaper than Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard Folio case that costs Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch case for iPad Pro 3rd-gen and beyond and Rs 17,900 for iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Apple’s Magic Keyboard that features a “floating cantilever design," comes with a starting price tag of Rs 27,900.

