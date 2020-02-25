English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

London Police Chief Calls for Legal Framework for Use of AI, Biometrics and DNA

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is seen before Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain. (Image: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is seen before Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain. (Image: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

'Give us the law and we'll work within it', said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Share this:

Britain's most senior police officer has called on the government to create a legal framework for police use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence. Speaking about live facial recognition, which police in London started using in January, London police chief Cressida Dick said that she welcomed the government's 2019 manifesto pledge to create a legal framework for the police use of new technology like AI, biometrics and DNA.

"The best way to ensure that the police use new and emerging tech in a way that has the country's support is for the government to bring in an enabling legislative framework that is debated through Parliament, consulted on in public and which will outline the boundaries for how the police should or should not use tech," Dick said. "Give us the law and we'll work within it," she added.

Dick rejected evidence that facial recognition algorithms are racially discriminatory in that their accuracy rates vary depending on the skin colour of the person they detect. "We know there are some cheap algorithms that do have ethnic bias but, as I've said, ours doesn't and currently the only bias in it is that it shows it is slightly harder to identify a wanted woman than a wanted man," she said.

The London police's facial recognition technology is provided by NEC, a Japanese company.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story