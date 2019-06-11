English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
London Tech Week 2019: 3 UK Confirms it Will Work With Huawei For 5G Networks
The company also believes that the 100MHz 5G spectrum bandwidth is ideal for 5G mobile networks.
At a time when Chinese tech company Huawei is facing troubles in some countries for the 5G mobile networks, mobile operator 3 UK has confirmed that they will be working with Huawei for the 5G network rollout in the United Kingdom. This was confirmed by 3 UK at the London Tech Week, during a presentation by Dr. Erol Hepsaydir, Head of RAN and Devices Technology, 3 UK, who said that the company will use Huawei network equipment. This comes just a day after the mobile operator announced that they will roll out 5G networks in the UK in August. 3 UK says they will build “the fastest 5G network in the UK”.
3 UK’s mobile network will cover 25 cities in the UK initially, including London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool. 3 UK will become the third mobile operator to launch 5G services when the rollout happens. EE has already rolled out 5G, and Vodafone UK has confirmed they will roll out 5G in August. While both EE and Vodafone had dropped and are not offering the Huawei Mate X 5G smartphone from their line-up after the US imposed the trade ban on the Chinese tech company, it is expected that 3 UK will offer it to their customers.
Hepsaydir also believes that the 100MHz 5G spectrum bandwidth is ideal for 5G mobile networks. If a mobile operator is using 100MHz bandwidth, they can offer speeds around 340Mbps. If it is more, the speeds multiply by 2.5 times, is the estimated calculation. 3 UK has 140MHz of spectrum at the moment.
3 UK currently has 10 million customers, with users consuming an average of 8.3GB data every month, and it is believed that the average data consumption on 5G will increase to 90GB by the year 2025.
3 UK will also be partnering with Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and IBM for network IT management, as well as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft Azure for the public and private cloud services.
