London Tech Week 2019: Infosys Investing in AI, AR and 5G at New Design Studio in Shoreditch

Infosys, an Indian multinational tech company, has opened its new Experience Design & Innovation Studio in Shoreditch, London. The aim is to use this real estate with 20,000 feet of space, to design new solutions which take advantage of the latest technology and the flexibility that is offered by artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G mobile networks. This is the seventh design studio that Infosys has started, after design studios in New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Melbourne, Bengaluru and Pune.Present at the launch of the Infosys Design Center was Graham Stuart MP, Minister for Investment. “The opening of Infosys’ new site in Shoreditch is another strong vote of confidence in the UK’s flourishing tech sector and London’s ability to attract the biggest and best international tech firms,” the minister said. Infosys’ new Design & Innovation Studio will also help create jobs and drive growth. “My department will continue to work hard to ensure the benefits of international investment are felt across the country, and the UK maintains its position as the top destination for foreign direct investment in Europe,” he added.“Our global network of connected studios brings together the best of design and technology, knowledge, innovation and experience from across the world to drive the digital agenda for clients locally. We have invested in the heart of Silicon Roundabout in London because of the larger presence of entrepreneurs, innovative start-up ecosystem, proximity to some of the world's largest and most successful brands and the access to diverse talent. In addition, to enhance the availability of relevant talent, we are partnering with universities across the UK, through academic partnerships, to develop digital talent,” says Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.The new design studio in Shoreditch, London, will, be powered by Brilliant Basics, which is Infosys’ European experience design arm. Infosys had confirmed the acquisition of Brilliant Basics in September 2017. “We will be showcasing the best of our design expertise, along with Infosys technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT and others, in this futuristic studio that demonstrates our customer-centric approach to solving clients' business problems at start-up speed. We have ambitious plans to recruit the best talent from across the UK and at this studio we want to create a world-class employee and client experience by combining the tech of physical design, digital technologies and emotional wellbeing for our diverse team members,” says Anand Verma, Founder and CEO, Brilliant Basics, an Infosys Company.It is expected that the Infosys design studio in Shoreditch, London will have as many as 250 employees. A new academic and research partnership between King’s College London and Infosys was also announced at the launch of the design studio. “I look forward to the development of a strong collaborative research portfolio in multidisciplinary areas and to our students being exposed to innovation and entrepreneurship, with emphasis on closing the gender gap in STEM,” said Professor Ed Byrne, President and Principal, King’s College London. The King’s College already is in partnership with Infosys’ InStep global internship program, and the new initiative will broaden with new academic training and research areas including artificial intelligence, innovation and digital humanities.