Looking for a Budget Laptop for Work From Home? Check Out These Five Devices Under Rs 40,000

Laptops are in high demand amid the pandemic as people are working from home or resorting to online education. While COVID-19 vaccination drive has begun in India, it appears that people in the country will still be staying indoors for work for another five months or so. So in case you're looking for a laptop for simply running applications like skype or Google Meet and do other daily tasks over the internet, we've got you covered. Here are five laptops under Rs 40,000 you may want to check out on Amazon and Flipkart. Readers must note that the list is based on the spec-sheet and not in terms of personal review.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition: Xiaomi entered India's laptop segment last year with its Mi Notebook series. Its budget laptop, the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition is currently retailing at Rs 36,999. The device sports a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display and an inbuilt HD webcam. Under the hood, it is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The lightweight laptop weighs just 1.5kg.

Asus VivoBook: The Asus VivoBook (X413JA-EK267T) features a sleek body and weighs roughly 1.4kg. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED display that has slim bezels across all sides. It packs the 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Asus laptop comes with an HD webcam, backlit chiclet keyboard, and supports Wi-Fi-6. Customers can purchase the Asus VivoBook at Rs 36,990 via Flipkart.

Avita Liber V14: The US-based Avita laptops have become quite popular in India in the last few months, as the demand for budget laptops peaked in India due to work from home and e-education adoption. Similarly, customers can check out the Avita Liber V14 laptop that comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210u processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop weighs 1.25kg and is touted to provide 10 hours of battery life per charge. It also features a 14-inch full-HD display and backlit keyboard. The Avita Liber V14 is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs 38,990.

Dell Inspiron 3493: Next up we have the Dell Inspiron 3493 that features a compact build and weighs nearly 2kg. It comes with a 14-inch anti-glare full-HD display that has a considerable chin on all sides. The laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The Dell Inspiron 3493 comes with an array of ports such as an HDMI port and even an SD media card reader. It is available on Amazon at Rs 33,990 while retailing on Flipkart at Rs 36,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145: Last we have the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 that comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display and weighs 1.85kg. The display panel has narrow bezels for a better viewing experience. Additionally, it packs the 7th-generation Intel Core i3-7020U CPU with 4GB RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. This no-frill laptop has a webcam for video calling, and device costs Rs 28,990. Customers can purchase it via Amazon India.