Looking for a Selfie Star @ 7,999? You Need to Look at Mobiistar’s XQ Dual
With smartphones reaching the stratosphere when it comes to price, Mobiistar’s XQ DUAL brings a refreshing entrant to the smartphone value proposition.
Mobiistar XQ Dual
Design
The XQ dual comes with a full metal unibody design which is available in either matte black, for that stealthy look or gold, to lend it an air of sophistication. The character lines, copper for matte black and chrome for gold also do well to break up the lines of the phone and really enhance its proportions.
It comes with Ashai Dragontrail glass protected 2.5D curved glass and a row of capacitive buttons that make sure that the screen is exclusively for viewing. Speaking of the screen, you get a big 5.5 inch Full HD display while most of the competition is making do with 720p.
The phone features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, so you’re not going to have to worry about losing any adapters just to use your favourite headphones.
Camera
The Mobiistar XQ Dual comes with a dual selfie camera, featuring a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide angle lens. In our experience it really does make a difference, especially when you want to capture those candid moments with friends and family. It makes sure that you don’t leave anyone out of the frame.
Both sensors feature an aperture of f/2.0 and 7 level beauty mode. The beauty mode is just right, it doesn’t make photos seem unnatural but at the same time compensates for lighting and noise just as it should.
The rear camera is no slouch either! It is a 13-megapixel sensor that comes with HDR. It does a lot to remove the graininess associated with night photography fairly well when tested. The talking point really is the pro mode that lets you have a great degree of manual control. It is as intuitive to use as any DSLR and can be used to have a lot of fun with abstract compositions or even if you want manual control and wish to set the ISO and shutter speed yourself.
Screen
The Mobiistar XQ Dual comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen that is meant to augment your media consumption. This is a fairly underrated part of the phone. With most people ditching tablets and using their smartphones for media full time, the screen performance of smartphones is something that can’t be overlooked. Mobiistar knows this and it reflects in the product. The screen when viewing media manages to push vibrant colours and is also surprisingly good with black reproduction, especially for an LCD panel.
Performance and Software
The XQ DUAL comes with Android 7.1 Nougat with a minimalist UI. Again, right on the money with current trends. Through trial and error most manufacturers have found out that no one likes a bulky skin over android on their smartphone. The XQ DUAL will please people in this regard.
The phone also comes with the Snapdragon 430 and 3 Gigs of RAM. This means multitasking is no problem for the phone and coupled with the great screen mentioned earlier makes for good gaming performance. What’s more is that it comes with 32 GB of inbuilt storage, a lot more than can be expected at this price. Movie buff’s and Gamer’s will be pleased to know that the phone also comes with a hybrid slot, so you can use the other SIM port for a
Memory card up to 128GB. That means you can easily load up movies for a vacation or enough games to fill a den.
Another stand out feature is the news panel, revealed by swiping right on the home screen. This is useful for catching up on the latest happenings around you and keep abreast of current affairs while commuting.
With heavy use, the 3,000 mAh battery on the Mobiistar XQ Dual will be able to comfortably last a day, with regular use the phone should last about a day and a half, perfect for a daily driver.
The Mobiistar XQ DUAL is available online for 7,999 exclusively on Flipkart.
