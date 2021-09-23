Looking for Free Microsoft Excel Alternatives? Try These Substitutes

Microsoft Excel is easily the most popular spreadsheet application but the desktop app may not work at times. It could be either because the subscription has expired or the PC is too old to run new Excel versions. No matter whatever profession you’re in, chances are that you would need to use a spreadsheet at some point. Thankfully, there are some alternatives available that are easy to use and can run the same commands on Excel.

In case you do not want to move away from the Microsoft Office apps that include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Note, Outlook, and Cloud storage, users can buy the plan via the Microsoft India site for Rs 489 per month. And, if you don’t have that sort of money plus don’t require all of Excel’s capabilities, here are some alternatives.

Google Sheets: Google Sheets is Google’s cloud-based alternative to Microsoft Excel, and it can do the great majority of the tasks that the ordinary Excel user requires. It’s also cloud-based and runs on a web browser, so it’s platform-independent and can be used on Windows, macOS, and Linux computers. You never have to worry about losing a single calculation, though, because Google Sheets stores everything on Google Drive, making a wrecked computer irrelevant to your critical data.

Apache OpenOffice Calc: Apache OpenOffice Calc is a no-frills appl and simulates Microsoft Office’s pre-2007 interface. Prior to the cloud and the popularity of Google’s online office products, OpenOffice reigned supreme among people searching for a free alternative to Microsoft Office. There is one big disadvantage of OpenOffice, which is also a problem with other open platforms - there is a lack of cloud support. If that’s a deal-breaker for you, you might want to pass on this one.

WPS Office Excel: WPS Office Spreadsheets cannot be matched when it comes to extensive features that are a genuine competitor to Excel, and for good reason: it is the only freemium software on this list. WPS Office is commercial software; however, it does have a fully functional free version with one caveat: it is ad-funded. Don’t let that deter you from giving WPS Spreadsheets a shot; the commercials are brief (usually lasting around 10 seconds) and only appear when you try to print, save to PDF, or use any of its more specialised capabilities. After watching an ad, that feature is unlocked for 30 minutes.

Microsoft Office Excel Online: Microsoft has developed a version of Office that competes with Google in its online version, which has a stripped-down version of Excel somewhat similar to Google Sheets rather than Microsoft Excel. That’s not to suggest Excel Online isn’t useful or worth your time — clearly it’s more like Excel than Google Sheets, so if you prefer a familiar interface, you might choose Excel Online over Google Sheets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here