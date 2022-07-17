Looking For New TV? Here Are The Best Smart TVs From Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia And More

Smart TVs have become very common and a television is a more accessible product in the market right now as compared to other products. While Rs 30,000 may not seem like a lot of money for a lot of people for buying a new TV for your house, you can get a pretty decent smart TV within this budget in 2022. In this article, we will show you some of the best options you can get for your house under Rs 30,000.

1. Samsung Wondertainment 43-inch Full HD Smart TV

The Samsung Wondertainment series is the company’s affordable smart TV offering in India. The 43-inch full-HD variant of the series is priced at Rs 28,999 on Amazon India. The TV comes with a 1920 x 1080 with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Wondertainment 43-inch smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. It comes with Blu Ray player support and support for Dolby Digital Plus, along with many smart TV features like voice assistant, Smart Things app, Dex support, Screen Share, and more. The smart TV comes with a 20W sound system.

2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43-Inch

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999 in India. The Smart TV comes with an Ultra-HD 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, one earphone outlet, 1 AV outlet, Wi-Fi, and more. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X also comes with support for HDR 10, and the smart TV comes with smart features like a huge 4K content catalog, Android TV support with Google Assistant, data saver, and more. There is a 20W sound system on the Mi TV 4X 43-inch as well.

3. OnePlus TV Y1S 43-inch

The OnePlus TV Y1S 43-inch comes with a 1920 x 1080 full-HD resolution with HDR10+ Decoding. The smart TV, powered by Android 11, comes with a 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Y1S smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. The OnePlus Y1S 43-inch also comes with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and other smart features like OnePlus Connect 2.0 and more.

4. Realme Smart TV 4K (43-inch)

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch is priced at Rs 27,999 in India and is available for sale on Realme.com, Flipkart, and more. The smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra-HD resolution, along with support for Dolby Vision, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and more. The Realme Smart TV 4K comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, a LAN port, an optical audio output port, AV ports, tuner, and more. The smart TV also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more connectivity options. There is a 24W speaker system on the Realme Smart TV 4K.

5. Nokia 43-Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV

Nokia’s 43-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 28,999 in India and is available for sale on Flipkart. The Nokia smart TV comes with a 4K ultra HD resolution and runs on Android. The smart TV offers HDR10 support and comes with micro-dimming technology and 350 nits of peak brightness. The smart TV comes with a powerful Onkyo-powered 39W sound system, and there are several smart TV features that come with Android.

6. Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-Inch

Priced at Rs 23,999 onwards, the MI LED smart TV 4A is available for purchase on Xiaomi’s online store. The smart TV comes with a full-HD resolution, along with other in-built features that enhance detail. The smart TV comes with a 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, and there are 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, A/V ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. It comes with a 20W speaker system that has two 10W speakers.

7. Vu Premium 43-Inch 4K Smart TV

Priced at Rs 26,999, the Vu 4K smart TV is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smart TV comes with an ultra-HD 4K resolution, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 and comes with a 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and more. The Vu Premium 43-inch 4K smart TV comes with a 24W sound system, along with other smart features.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

ALSO READ: TCL Launches 3 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh Rate Starting At Rs 35,990.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.