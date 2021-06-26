Looking To Buy A New Laptop With Windows 11? All Laptops That Are Confirmed To Get Windows 11

Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11. The latest operating system from Microsoft is coming later this year and with it comes the question of compatibility - what laptops will support Windows 11 and which one’s won’t. Manufacturers like HP, Dell, and Asus have confirmed which of their laptops will support Windows 11. While HP and Dell have said that most of their machines that are already shipping will be Windows 11 comptible, Asus has published a full list of laptops that will support Windows 11.

The Asus laptops that will get Windows 11 are the Asus ProArt Studiobook One, the ProArt Studiobook Pro X, ProArt Studiobook Pro 15, ProArt Studiobook Pro 17, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo, Zenbook Pro 14, Zenbook Pro 15, Zenbook 3 Deluxe, Zenbook S, Zenbook S13, Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook Flip 14, Zenbook Flip 15, Zenbook Flip 15 OLED, Zenbook UX310, Zenbook UX311, Zenbook 13 OLED, Zenbook 13, Zenbook UX410, Zenbook 14, Zenbook 14 Ultralight, Zenbook Duo, Zenbook Duo 14, Zenbook 15, Vivobook Pro 15, Vivobook S13, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S15, Vivobook Flip 12, Vivobook Flip 14, Vivobook Flip 15, Vivobook 14, and the Asus Vivobook 15.

HP, on the other hand has confirmed that the laptops, PCs, and workstations that are already shipping are Windows 11 ready. The company said that it will start adding the badge for Windows 11 comptibility to devices now. Laptops in the HP Spectre, HP Envy, and HP Pavilion range will get the new Windows OS. The new HP Omen and HP Victus range are also going to get Windows 11 compatibility. HP also mentioned that select SKUs from the HP Elite and HP Pro portfolios, including the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, also support Windows 11.

Dell, on the other hand, has not revealed the list of devices that are compatible with Windows 11, but has said that most of its current range of laptops will get updated to Windows 11. “Customers can continue buying PC’s from Dell today with confidence. All Windows-based Dell PCs on Dell.com meet the Windows 11 system requirements and will be eligible for a free upgrade after it is available," Dell said.

