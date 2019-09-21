Looking to Buy the iPhone 11? Preorder it From Paytm Mall for Rs 58,900

With preorders for the Apple iPhone 11 lineup beginning on Amazon and Flipkart, interested customers can also check out equivalent offers on Paytm Mall. The e-commerce platform has listed all three models of the phone for sale, and like the other platforms, also include a few offers that can help you get the latest iPhones at a significant discount.

Strangely, Paytm Mall appears to have a very select collection of the iPhone 11 up for preorder. Beginning with iPhone 11, only the Purple colour variant of the device appears to be available at the time of publishing, with only 64GB of storage available with it. The device is priced at its MSRP of Rs 64,900, but Paytm Mall also has the HDFC Bank card deals that will give you a flat discount of Rs 6,000 upon purchasing using the qualified cards. Curiously, Paytm Mall has labelled the HDFC Bank offer as ‘Paytm cashback’, whereas it is actually a bank-offered flat discount that is also available on other online platforms. There are also no qualifying exchange offers in sight, making the iPhone 11 available at a price of Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 11 Pro, meanwhile, appears to be available only in the space grey colour variant, with 256GB storage. Over its MRP of Rs 1,13,900, Paytm Mall is offering a flat discount of Rs 6,000 for HDFC Bank customers, along with an exchange offer that ranges up to Rs 14,240. The maximum discount here comes with the Samsung Galaxy S8, with the OnePlus 5T and Google Pixel 2 offering the next highest amount of exchange value. With the HDFC Bank offer, and any of these three devices, buying the iPhone 11 Pro will set you back by Rs 93,660, Rs 95,300 and Rs 95,310 respectively. HDFC Bank customers can also avail no-cost EMI on the device for six months, which means that you will need to pay at least Rs 15,610 per month for six months, provided you also swap a Samsung Galaxy S8 for it.

Like the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is also available only in its 256GB storage variant, but in the gold colour finish. HDFC Bank customers can avail a flat discount of Rs 7,000 on it, and with the same exchange offers applied on the Pro Max as we did with the Pro, the least price of the device comes to Rs 1,03,660 in single-instalment purchase, and Rs 17,277 in HDFC Bank’s no-cost EMI deal for six months.

With a limited number of variants available, and with deals not being truly prolific, we suggest that if you are buying any of the new iPhones, be sure to check out our description of all deals that you can avail on Amazon and Flipkart, before making your purchase on September 27.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.