Lost Your iPhone? How To Locate It With 'Find My' Even if It's Switched Off

There’s no denying the fact that Apple iPhones have been market leaders when it comes to innovation and introducing new features on smartphones. While some may feel that iPhones are priced too high, it never has been an issue for loyal Apple fans. Having said that, it’s a reality that iPhones come with a hefty price tag and losing or misplacing them can be heartbreaking. But that’s when Apple steps in to tell why it’s a leader in innovation. The Find My app offered on iPhones allows users to track and locate their phones when it gets lost or stolen. While earlier, the prerequisite to use this feature was to have the phone on for tracking, the iOS 15 update has now introduced the feature to track iPhones even when they remain off.

The option to track switched off phones has been introduced for all iPhone 11 and above models. The feature is available on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Users will know if the feature is active on their phone when they switch it off. The screen will flash the phrase, “iPhone Findable After Power Off" under the power-down toggle when the phone is switched off.

How to activate the Find My app: If the feature is not active on your iPhone and you are new to iOS, here’s how you can turn the Find My app on:

Step 1: Go to the phone’s setting, tap on your name and then “Find My."

Step 2: Turn it on, if it’s not already.

Step 3: Users with iPhone 11 and above with iOS 15 can also choose to activate “Find My network." It will allow you to track your phone even when it’s switched off or is offline.

Step 4: You may also choose to activate the “Send Last Location" feature to allow the iPhone to send your last location to your Apple account when the battery of your phone is about to die.

And you are good to go! Now, when you are unable to find your iPhone or seem to have lost it, you can track it by using the ‘Find My’ app on another iPhone or Mac device. Further, you can log on to iCloud.com/find and sign in using your Apple ID to track your lost device.

When you track the phone using the browser, you will see a green dot locating your lost iPhone. Click on the dot, and then the circled “i." You will be prompted with the choice of having your phone play a sound, putting it on “Lost Mode" or erasing it. When you choose “Lost Mode" for your phone, your device will be locked until you reenter the passcode sent on the alternative contact detail provided by you.

