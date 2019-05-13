Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays

If you had ever wondered how cutting edge technology would meld with the craft of haute couture, you probably don’t have to sit and wonder much longer. Louis Vuitton has the answer, with two new handbags that were shown off for the first time in New York at the Cruise 2020 show.The highlight of these handbags are the flexible displays—one has a single screen while another has two. These are AMOLED displays, the type very common in flagship smartphones and tablets. These flexible displays have a 1,920 x 1,440 resolution. At present, these handbags are in the prototype stage. Louis Vuitton hasn’t specified just yet if these displays have been made in-house or outsourced. “For the first time, Louis Vuitton premiered prototypes of its most innovative "canvas", yet. Fusing cutting-edge technology with the Maison's signature savoir-faire, the new canvas displays moving images while taking the form of some of Louis Vuitton's most iconic bags,” is how Louis Vuitton describes the new handbags.At present, there are no details on the size of each display, how big the bags will be once they pack in all the circuitry needed to power these display, how big the battery is inside and whether it is rechargeable or runs on replaceable cells. While the Louis Vuitton demo showed some content playing on the displays on the handbags, it will be interesting to see how content could perhaps be displayed on these, and whether these bags will also have any wireless connectivity allowing you to share the visual content from your smartphone or tablet. “New prototypes of iconic Louis Vuitton bags stood out with their flex screen digital canvas, accessories that point to the possibilities of connected bags. This world premiere for Louis Vuitton celebrated the Maison’s timeless talent for fusing savoir-faire and innovation,” says Louis Vuitton.Unfortunately, we don’t know just yet how much the single display or the dual display handbags will cost. But do expect these to cost a bit, considering we still remember the wireless earbuds which the company teamed up with New York City-based audio company Master & Dynamic for—and these Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones were priced at $995 (around Rs 70,000).Though we may point out that the foldable screens aren’t having exactly the best of times these days, with Samsung struggling with the Galaxy Fold smartphone. But then again, you must not get bogged down by these minor details when it comes to fashion and the deserved choices.