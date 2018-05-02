English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

L&T Electrical Unit Worth Rs 14,000 Crore Sold to Schneider Electric

The electrical and automation business of the company includes low and medium voltage switchgear, electrical systems, marine switchgear, industrial and building automation solutions, energy management systems and metering solutions.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
L&T Electrical Unit Worth Rs 14,000 Crore Sold to Schneider Electric
L&T logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday signed a deal with French multinational Schneider Electric to sell its electrical and automation (E&A) business to the latter for Rs 14,000 crore ($2.1 billion). According to an L&T statement here, the transaction would be an all-cash deal, without recourse to loans.

"Larsen & Toubro today signed, subject to regulatory approvals, definitive agreements with Schneider Electric for strategic divestment of its electrical and automation (E&A) business for an all-cash consideration of Rs 14,000 crore," the statement said.



The electrical and automation business of the company includes low and medium voltage switchgear, electrical systems, marine switchgear, industrial and building automation solutions, energy management systems and metering solutions, it said. However, the transaction does not include marine switchgear and Servowatch Systems, according to the company.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

Commenting on the deal, L&T Chief Executive S.N. Subrahmanyan said in a statement: "The divestment of E&A business is in line with L&T's stated intent of unlocking value within the existing business portfolio to streamline and allocate capital and management focus for creating long-term value for our stakeholder."

The company's E&A business reported a net revenue of Rs 5,038 crore during the financial year 2016-17, the statement said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You