Chinese wearable maker Amazfit has launched the LTE version of hte Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch that was launched last year. The new Amazfit GTR 2 LTE comes with an added eSIM calling feature, while the rest of the watch remains same as the Amazfit GTR 2. The smartwatch was launched alongside the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro TWS earbuds in Germany and Spain. The Amazfit GTE 2 LTE has been launched at a price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs 22,000) globally. It is not known as to when the smartwatch will make it to other markets like India. The Amazfit GTE 2 LTE comes with a round dial, a silicone strap, heart rate sensor, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, along with other features.

The difference between the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE and the Amazfit GTR 2 is the additional eSIM LTE call function. Apart from that, it shares the same specifications with its non-LTE version. The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE comes witha 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 326ppi piel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with its own SpO2 sensor that has not been medically approved. It carries a 3D glass design for protection and sensors including accelerometer, air pressure sensor, ambient light, gyroscope, and a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch comes with 12 professional sport modes. There is a 417mAh battery that is claimed to offer approximately two weeks of battery life. The smartwatch can also go up to 38 dats if used in power-saving mode. The battery life is also dependent on how often users use the calling feature on the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE.

In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with dual satellite positioning , and NFC.

