TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lyft to suspend California rides services at midnight - blog post

Lyft to suspend California rides services at midnight - blog post

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it will suspend its ridehailing services in California at midnight as a court order takes effect forcing the company to treat its drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Share this:

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it will suspend its ride-hailing services in California at midnight as a court order takes effect forcing the company to treat its drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors.

“This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips,” the company said in a blog post.

The decision to suspend service in the most populous U.S. state marks an unprecedented escalation in a long-running fight between U.S. regulators, labor groups and gig economy companies that have upended traditional employment models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 20, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Next Story
Loading