M1-Powered Macs Can Run Windows, But That is Up To Microsoft, Says Apple's Craig Federighi

Apple's M1-powered Macs could run the ARM version of Windows, but that is completely up to Microsoft, Apple's VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi said in an interview. Apple just recently announced its first Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers, which came as the company's first step towards a transition away from Intel processors. The new Mac computers including a new MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini have got decent reviews in terms of performance and power efficiency. With Apple's transition to its own in-house chips underway, there comes a question as to what Windows will look like on the new Mac computers, or if they will be able to run Windows. Federighi, in his interview, touched upon the subject, saying that running Windows on the new Macs will be up to Microsoft.

Microsoft currently does not allow is ARM version of Windows 10 to be used by Apple because its not pre-installed. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft even said that it has no news upon being asked about Boot Camp support on M1-powered Macs. In his interview, Federighi said that the Apple Silicon-powered Macs have the core technologies to run Windows natively. He further went on to say that "the Macs are certainly very capable of it (running Windows)." However, he highlighted that it will 'really be up to Microsoft.' "We have the core technologies for them to do that, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn of course supports x86 user mode applications. But that’s a decision Microsoft has to make, to bring to license that technology for users to run on these Macs," Federighi said.

In his interview with Ars Technica, Federighi talked in depth about the Apple M1 Silicon chips, and why the company has decided to go ahead with the transition now.