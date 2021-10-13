So Apple is not yet done for the year. The company last night announced its next event named ‘Unleashed’ that will take place on October. The Cupertino-based giant is said to finally unveil its new M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops during the October 18 event. Apple is said to launch two new MacBook Pro models, a 14-inch variant and a 16-inch variant, both powered by a new in-house M1X chipset. Apple may also launch the next generation AirPods during the October 18 event. With less than a week for the event, let us take a look back at what all we know about the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

Powered by Apple’s M1X Chipset

The strongest rumour around Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro models is that they will be powered by the company’s in-house silicon chip M1X. The Apple M1X chip is said to come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and may support up to 64GB of RAM. Reports suggest that the Apple M1X has been developed in two variations - with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops are said to come in two variants - 14-inch and 16-inch.

Mini LED Display

While we have been hearing a lot of things about the upcoming MacBook Pro models. A recent report has said that the upcoming MacBook Pro models could feature a 120Hz display. In a Twitter conversation, display analyst Ross Young said that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. Young said that a mini-LED display is “100% confirmed." Apple is planning to offer the upcoming machines in 14 and 16-inch screen sizes.

PORTS!!

The upcoming Apple MacBook Pro laptops are said to come with a lot of ports. The laptops are rumoured to feature an HDMI port, USB type-C Port, and an SD card slot. The upcoming M1X-powered MacBook Pro models will also bring back the MagSafe charger that attaches to the port magnetically.

Other Changes

The Apple M1X-powered MacBook Pro models are said to come without the (in)famous touchbar, which will be replaced by physical buttons. The laptops is also rumoured to come with faster charging and more improvements over the predecessors.

