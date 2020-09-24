MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook and More: Best Ultrabooks for Day to Day Tasks

Ultrabooks by definition are slim and stylish performance oriented laptops meant to be light-weight and powerful for users to carry around easily. Ultrabooks are usually slim in their design and weigh less than a conventional performance laptop. We give you a glimpse of some of the best Ultrabooks currently available for all your needs.

1. HP EliteBook 1030

The HP EliteBook 1030 comes with 8GB of RAM and 7th generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor, offering a smooth user experience. The laptop has a 512GB SSD storage, and comes with a 13-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen. The HP EliteBook comes with Windows 10 pre-loaded and is available at a of Rs. 1,08,991 pricetag.

2. ASUS ZenBook 14

Asus ZenBook 14's 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor is capable of touching a processing speed of 4.6 GHz. A 4.6 GHz clocking speed means pushing the 8 core CPU to its maximum capabilities. The Asus ZenBook 14 has a Full HD screen, and is claimed to have about 13 hours of battery life. The Asus ZenBook 14 will set you back Rs. 94,900.

3. Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i5 processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The XPS 13 is a compact and robust device, and comes with preloaded Microsoft Office 2019 and Windows 10. The Dell XPS 13 offers just under 6 hours of screen time on a full charge. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,16, 800.

4. Apple MacBook Air

The entry level offering from Apple is powerful and lightweight. The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor which ensures enough computational power for all day to day tasks. With this MacBook, Apple has brought Touch ID to its laptops. It is integrated into its boot key and will log you in immediately, once you have set it up. MacBook Air will give you over 12 hours on a single charge. It comes with a pricetag of Rs 92,990 for the 128GB storage variant.

5. HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre X360's black and golden colours make it stand out from the rest of the ultrabooks. The 13-inch touchscreen of this ultrabook can be rotated to a full 360-degrees, and it comes with a stylus. Windows 10 Home comes pre-loaded on to the laptop. The Spectre x360 is priced at Rs 1,32,000.