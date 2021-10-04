MacBook Air M1 at Rs 82,990 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals On Laptops

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale began yesterday, October 3 for everyone including those who are not Flipkart Plus members. During the sale, buyers can avail massive discounts on their favourite products from various categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products, accessories, TVs, appliances, and more. The sale went live on October 3 for all users and 24 hours earlier for Flipkart Plus users, and will go on till October. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, we have already seen massive discounts on products like the iPhone 12 series, which is up for sale at its lowest ever price of Rs 38,999 onwards. Let us now take a look at some of the best deals on laptops during Flipkart’s flagship sale for the year.

M1 MacBook Air - Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is being sold at a price of Rs 82,990 as against its sticker price of Rs 92,900 - that is a discount of Rs 9,910 over Apple’s latest model of its entry-level MacBook Air. Apart from this, buyers will get a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

HP 14s Intel Core i3 - The HP 14s, one of the company’s most popular product on Flipkart, is going for Rs 40,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This is a Rs 5,892 discount over the laptop’s Rs 45,892 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers will get a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

RealmeBook Slim - Realme’s first laptop that was launched recently is available at a price of Rs 52,999. This is a Rs 3,991 discount over the laptop’s Rs 56,990 usual price. Apart from this, buyers will get a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 i3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Intel’s 11th Generation Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage is priced at Rs 43,490 as against the Rs 63,790 sticker price. That is a Rs 20,300 discount over this MRP. This, including other offers like a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 - The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 with AMDs Ryzen 5-series processor is priced at Rs 52,990 as against the sticker price of Rs 73,900. That is over Rs 20,000 off on the Asus VivoBook Ultra 14’s sticker price. This, apart from the other deals during Flipkart Big Billion Days. These include a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

HP Pavilion 14 (11th Gen Intel i5) - There is a good deal on the HP Pavilion 14 (11th Gen Intel i5) as well. The laptop is up for sale at Rs 66,990 as against the Rs 77,141 sticker price. This, apart from the other deals during Flipkart Big Billion Days. These include a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,750) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there will be a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. This, apart from up Rs 15,650 off on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select credit cards and other offers like flat Rs 100 off on paying via Paytm UPI and wallet. There is also an offer of flat Rs 1,250 off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on order of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders above Rs 80,000. There are other offers that users can look at, including more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

