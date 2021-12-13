MacBook Air, Mac Mini and More: Everything Apple May Launch in Early 2022

2021 was a big year for Apple, as the company continued to expand its proprietary ARM-based silicon chips on MacBook and iMac PCs. We saw the introduction of M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets for MacBook Pro models, while the first-gen M1 chipset started appearing on iPad Pro 2021. Similarly, iPhone 13 Pro models received a ProMotion display that is essentially a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Apple finally refreshed its TWS audio lineup with AirPods 3. It is safe to say that the company won’t slow down in 2022, as also pointed out by many leaks in the past. In case you’re curious what’s in store for 2022, here are some products that Apple is expected to launch early next year - likely by April 2022.

Apple MacBook Air: Apple refreshed the MacBook Air lineup last year with the M1 chipset. The laptop was praised by many reviewers for its good battery life and performance, despite having no fans underneath. Tipster @dylandkt had pointed out in July that Apple might launch a new M2 chipset. It is said to feature on MacBook Air 2022 that would also get multiple colour options. The laptop may also get a mini LED display that gives an OLED-like finish.

Mac Mini: Similarly, Apple is expected to refresh the Mac Mini portable computer with a more powerful in-house chipset. Tipster Jon Prosser even shared a render of the device, but it is yet to see the light of the day. In terms of ports, we might get a USB 4-Thunderbolt 3 port, double USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and a magnetic circular power connector. Its launch date remains unclear, but it could launch with MacBook Air 2022 early next year.

Bigger iMac: Notable Apple tracker and analyst Mark Gurman had suggested in July that the company is working on a new iMac with Apple Silicon chipset. The new model may feature a larger screen, bigger than the 27-inch Intel-powered iMac. Additionally, tipster Dylandkt" posted to Twitter that we might also see iMac (Pro) in the first half of 2022. The Mini LED display on the PC is said to have ProMotion.

iPhone SE: Apple is also said to refresh the “budget" SE-series with iPhone SE 2022. The new model is tipped to support 5G and may come with the same 4.7-inch display. The phone may also see the new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood. It is said to launch in March. As always, Apple is yet to share details officially, so readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

