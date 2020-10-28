MacBook Pro 16 May Get a 2020 Refresh, but Not With Apple's ARM Processors

Apple recently released a Boot Camp update for Mac devices running Windows operating system. Although the update seems unremarkable at first, a closer look at the changelog highlights a reference to a 2020 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The update, therefore likely indicates that Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro 16 (2020) model after launching another 16-inch notebook with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU in June 2020. Interestingly, the company refers to the MacBook Pro 16 with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU as a 2019 model on its website, despite its launch this year. Apple is rumoured to unveil new Mac devices with Apple Silicon processor in November; however, the MacBook Pro 16 (2020) may still pack an Intel CPU.

The Boot Camp update also points out to MacBook Pro 13 (2020) that could likely be a reference to the notebook Apple released in May this year. As per the changelog shared by a user on Twitter, the "Boot Camp 6.1.13 update improves the compatibility of your Mac when running Windows through Boot Camp." The update also improves audio recording quality when using the built-in microphone, the changelog added. It fixes a stability issue that "could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)." If the development of the new MacBook Pro 16 (2020) is accurate, the notebook might be unveiled by the company next month. According to previous reports, Apple will host an event on November 17 to introduce its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor. However, the MacBook Pro 16 (2020) as noted in the changelog, could likely be Apple's last Mac device to feature an Intel processor. The company might unveil a refreshed model with a new GPU.

Apple is rumoured to introduce its Apple Silicon processor with a 12-inch MacBook model during the launch event on November 17. The 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in June this year, features AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory. The laptop was first introduced in November 2019 with AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU.