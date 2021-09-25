MacBook Pro M1X Models Display Resolutions Leaked In MacOS Monterey Code

The latest version of macOs, macOS Monterey is still in its beta phase and will be released later this year. Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro models with the new M1X chips are also rumoured to be launched soon. While there have been many reports about the design and performance of the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the display resolution of the upcoming MacBook Pro models have been hinted in the latest macOS Monterey beta. According to MacRumors, the resolutions for the M1X-powered MacBook Pro will probably be 3456 x 2234 Retina for the 16-inch version, and 3024 x 1964 Retina for the 14-inch model.

The resolutions were spotted in the code of macOS Monterey. Since these resolutions don’t match either of the old or current MacBook pro models, it is likely that this is for the new devices. If this is indeed the resolution of the next generation of MacBook Pro laptops, then the new M1X MacBook Pro models will be an upgrade in terms of display resolution. The current resolutions for the Macbook Pro models are 3072 x 1920 for the 16-inch model and 2560 x 1600 for the 13-inch model.

This makes the pixel density of the current notebooks 226 - 227 pixels per inch. The upcoming models, however, will push the pixel density higher to 250 pixels per inch, making the display even crisper. The increased density will also allow the upcoming MacBooks to use higher definition images, improving the overall visual experience. This will certainly feel like an upgrade because in current Macbooks, choosing true 2X Retina quality reduces the effective resolution to 1536 x 960 for the 16-inch model, making the content appear larger.

With the revealed display resolutions, the new Macbooks at the true 2x Retina quality will offer an effective resolution of 1728 x 1117 for the 16-inch model, making it in the right spot that will not translate to uncomfortably big content size.

RELATED NEWS New MacBook Pro Models With M1X Chip Coming Soon? All We Know About Upcoming Apple Laptops

The new laptops are expected to launch in an event that will likely take place in the remainder of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here