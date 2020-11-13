macOS Big Sur Is Now Available For Download; Does Your Apple MacBook or iMac Make The Cut?

Apple has officially released the new macOS Big Sur for the Mac computing devices. The latest macOS update is releasing as macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 version and can be downloaded via the software update option on Mac. This is one of the biggest updates for macOS in many years, with significant changes in terms of the design, performance, privacy and the closer compatibility with iPhone and iPad apps. There is a redesigned layout with a new control center much like how you see it on your iPhone, Intelligent Tracking Protection in the Safari web browser as well as a snapshot of the privacy criteria for each app in the App Store.

The macOS Big Sur is available for compatible Macs running Intel processors or the new Apple M1 chips, which include the MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later), Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later) and the Mac Pro (2013 and later). The machines that do not make the cut include the 2012 and 2013 iMacs, the 2012 MacBook Air, the early 2013 MacBook Pro and the 2012 and 2013 Mac Mini. The update size is around 12GB.

The macOS Big Sur is specifically designed to make better use of the new Apple M1 chip, that is now available for preorder on the new Apple MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro 13 and the Mac Mini. Instant wake for your Apple M1 chip powered Mac, much like your iPhone and iPad. Universal apps that let developers create one app for all Mac computing devices, irrespective of Intel or M1 chip power. The ability to run the iPhone and iPad apps directly on the Macs, with macOS Big Sur. Better image processing for the FaceTime camera. Faster storage. Machine learning that is 15 times faster than before. And much longer battery life—up to 20 hours. For Mac users, the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps directly on the Mac would be priceless.