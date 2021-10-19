MacOS Monterey Coming On October 25, Apple Announces: New Features, How To Download

Apple last night announced its latest MacBook Pro laptop with two new M-series Silicon chips - the M1 Pro and M1 Max and the third-generation AirPods. Apart from the launches during the event, Apple also announced that its latest macOS, macOS Monterey will be available on mac computers starting October 25. The new macOS that was introduced back in June during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) and brings new features including SharePlay and Focus mode to Apple’s Mac computers.

While macOS Monterey is not as significant a change as the previous macOS Big Sur was. It, however, brings new features that will enhance the user experience with a list of useful changes. The update will bring SharePlay and Focus mode that Apple launched on the iPhone and iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Further, it will also bring Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac computers that will allow users to seamlessly multitask between the iPad and Mac. Universal Control, on the other hand, allows users to work with the Apple Pencil. This feature is useful for dropping sketches or graphs that you made with your Apple Pencil on the iPad on to a document on your Mac computer.

macOS Monterey will also bring Quick Notes to Mac computers. This will let users jot down important notes while browsing the internet or using an app. I will also come with Shortcuts that were first launched with iOS 14 on the iPhone.

The new update will also bring a new Safari browser that comes with an all-new tab design. The update also brings tab groups on Safari and there is an updated FaceTime with support for Spatial Audio and a new Grid View.

Now, in order to download the new macOS Monterey, users will have to make sure that their iMac, MacBook, or any Mac computer is running on macOS Big Sur. The new update will reach eligible Mac devices over-the-air on October 25. However, you can still manually check for the update by going into System Preferences > Software Update, and then clicking on the Apple menu icon on the top-left corner of the window.

