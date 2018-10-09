Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home

Google has officially unveiled the Google Home Hub smart display at the Made for Google 2018 event in New York. This is powered by Google Assistant, as the other Google Home line-up of speakers.The Home Hub is basically Google's response to the Amazon Echo Show. Consider it as a Google Home smart speaker, but with a large display for a visual experience to interactions. With a screen, you will be able to see a visual depiction of the weather, or how your calendar looks, for instance. The Home Hub will support Google’s Voice Match feature, which means it will be able to recognize different users’ voices and pull up calendar, commute times, reminders, photos and more right on the home screen according to who calls out to it.Google's Smart Display hardware adds to the Google Home speaker line-up. Google will be selling this in four fabric colour options—green, pink, dark grey, and white. It is up for preorder for $129 in the US.