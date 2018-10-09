Made by Google 2018 Live: New Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Home Hub Announced

Read More

Google has announced the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the Home Hub smart speaker with display and the Pixel Book at the Made by Google 2018 event. Google Home Hub acts as smart hub for all connected devices like thermostat and smart bulbs in the house. The device comes with a Home View, a dashboard that shows status of all the connected devices. Google Home Hub will be available for pre-order from today in the US. The device is priced at $149 (Rs 11,000 approximately). Google also launched Pixel Slate. The device comes with dual-front cameras. Google is bundling three months of YouTube TV with the new tablet. It comes with 8MP front and rear cameras along with AI-based Portrait Mode support. Google Pixel Slate will be available in select markets at a starting price of $599 (Rs 44,000 approximately). Google also launched the much awaited Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. The two phones come with larger screens and higher screen-to-body ratio. Pixel 3 also comes front-facing speakers. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and normal sensor). Google Pixel 3 phones will be available in the US later this month at a starting price of $799 (Rs 60,000 approximately). The phone will be launched in India on November 1.