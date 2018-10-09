English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Made by Google 2018 Live: New Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Home Hub Announced

News18.com | October 9, 2018, 10:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Google has announced the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the Home Hub smart speaker with display and the Pixel Book at the Made by Google 2018 event. Google Home Hub acts as smart hub for all connected devices like thermostat and smart bulbs in the house. The device comes with a Home View, a dashboard that shows status of all the connected devices. Google Home Hub will be available for pre-order from today in the US. The device is priced at $149 (Rs 11,000 approximately). Google also launched Pixel Slate. The device comes with dual-front cameras. Google is bundling three months of YouTube TV with the new tablet. It comes with 8MP front and rear cameras along with AI-based Portrait Mode support. Google Pixel Slate will be available in select markets at a starting price of $599 (Rs 44,000 approximately). Google also launched the much awaited Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. The two phones come with larger screens and higher screen-to-body ratio. Pixel 3 also comes front-facing speakers. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and normal sensor). Google Pixel 3 phones will be available in the US later this month at a starting price of $799 (Rs 60,000 approximately). The phone will be launched in India on November 1.


Read More
Oct 9, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)

Will launch in India on November 1st. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has dual 8-megapixel cameras. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

Google partners with Annie Leibovitz for the Pixel 3. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

Pixel 3 XL features an Apple iPhone XS-style notch at the top of the HDR-capable, QHD+ touchscreen with ultra-thin bezels and large screen-to-body ratios.

Oct 9, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

Google Pixel Slate will be available in select markets at a starting price of $599. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

Google Slate price: 

Oct 9, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Google slate also gets a soft touch key pad. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

Google Pixel Slate comes with a 296ppi display and has dual front firing speakers. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

Trond Wuellner on the stage talking about the Google Pixel Slate. It's a "laptop trying to be a tablet". 

Oct 9, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

Google Home Hub will be available for pre-order from today in the US. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

You can get a Google Home Hub for $149. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)
Oct 9, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Google Home Hub gets Downtime feature that allows users to have some time off their Google technology devices. 

Oct 9, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

Google Hub uses advanced voice recognition to improve the user's experience. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

The new Google Home Hub comes with all major Google services like YouTube, Calendar and Maps.

Oct 9, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

Dia Jolly talks about Google Hub. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

Google Pixel 3, Google Home Hub, and Pixel Slate now being demoed. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Google Home Hub also introduced. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

Google launches Pixel slate. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

So Google Pixel 3 is here.

Oct 9, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

AI + Software + Hardware is what Google aims to deliver to the customers to get things done every day, says Osterloh.

Oct 9, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)

Rick Osterloh, head of Google’s hardware division says Google is committed to the security of its users. 

Oct 9, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Rick Osterloh announces that Gmail’s new Smart Compose will come to mobile phones.

Oct 9, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Google pixel 2 is still considered as the best camera phone by most, the company claims. 

Load More
Made by Google 2018 Live: New Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Home Hub Announced
Made by Google 2018 Live: New Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Home Hub Announced

  • 09 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    SA vs ZIM
    160/6
    20.0 overs
    		 126/10
    17.2 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    228/10
    49.3 overs
    		 231/6
    45.5 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 06 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    649/9
    149.5 overs
    		 181/10
    48.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    SA vs ZIM
    198/10
    47.3 overs
    		 78/10
    24.0 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Sep, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    117/10
    34.1 overs
    		 119/5
    26.1 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...