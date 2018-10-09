English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Made by Google 2018: Pixel Slate is Gunning for the iPad Pro and Surface Pro
The biggest advantage that the Pixel Slate has is that it runs a refreshed Chrome OS, instead of trying to pass Android off as an alternative to Windows or iOS on a computing device.
Google is taking another shot at the Apple iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro, with the upcoming Pixel Slate. The Pixel Slate runs Google’s Chrome OS software, and is essentially a tablet with a detachable keyboard cover when you need to use it as a laptop.
The Pixel Slate will be fairly well spec-ed too, with the 8th Gen Intel processors available with this, including the top-spec variant running an Intel Core i7 chip with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12.3-inch screen is what Google claims has a faster refresh rate and is also more power efficient than a traditional LCD display.
The exact variant details and pricing is awaited. However, what we know is that the Pixel Slate will go on sale later this year in the US, Canada and the UK, with prices starting at $599 for the variant running an Intel Celeron processor, and cost as much as $1,599 for the higher end variants. The keyboard will have to be purchased separately for $199, while the stylus pen is priced at $99.
The Pixel Slate has front-firing stereo speakers, an 8-megapixel camera at the back, another 8-megapixel camera for video calls and also has a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power key. Google says the Assistant is also deeply integrated within Chrome OS, which lets you do tasks such as dictate an email or book a table at a restaurant, with your voice.
This is Google’s second attempt at a Pixel-branded tablet as a rival to the iPad and Windows convertibles including the Microsoft Surface. The Pixel Slate’s predecessor was the Pixel C, also with a similar detachable form factor, but it ran Android instead. That did hamper usability to an extent, which is perhaps why it didn’t really take off. The updated Chrome OS, with its focus on security, productivity and wider array of apps, is better suited for the mix of productivity and entertainment tasks alike.
This is Google’s second attempt at a Pixel-branded tablet as a rival to the iPad and Windows convertibles including the Microsoft Surface. The Pixel Slate’s predecessor was the Pixel C, also with a similar detachable form factor, but it ran Android instead. That did hamper usability to an extent, which is perhaps why it didn’t really take off. The updated Chrome OS, with its focus on security, productivity and wider array of apps, is better suited for the mix of productivity and entertainment tasks alike.
