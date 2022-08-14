Made-In-India Anti-Drone System Deployed Near Red Fort Ahead of Independence Day: Watch Video

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15, anti-drone systems have been deployed near Red Fort to counter any unwanted drones, according to a report by news agency ANI. This anti-drone system is developed by DRDO. This system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km, as per DRDO officials.

This Indigenous Drone Technology is capable of counter attacks including detection, Soft Kill (for jamming the communication links of Drone) and Hard Kill (Laser based hard kill to destroy the Drone) of enemy Drones. The system is already demonstrated to Armed Services and other internal security agencies.

In December 2021, defence minister Rajnath Singh handed over five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed products to the Armed forces and other security agencies as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The DRDO-made products that were handed over to the Armed Forces and Ministry of Home Affairs were Anti-Drone system, Modular Bridge, Smart Anti Airfield Weapon, Chaff Variants and the Light Weight Fire Fighting Suit. The counter drone systems, developed by DRDO for detection, deterrence and destruction of incoming drones was handed over to the CISC by the defence minister.

He had also handed over the Modular Bridge to the Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane. Modular bridge developed by R&DE (Engineers) is a single span, mechanically launched assault bridge of military load class MLC-70, and can be launched in different spans.

