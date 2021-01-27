Made In India DigiBoxx Cloud Storage Offers 26GB Free Space: Here Is How You Can Sign Up Now

The Made In India cloud storage service DigiBoxx is now offering 26GB of free storage for any new user who sets up an account on the platform, this week, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. DigiBoxx says that any new user who signs up in the week starting January 26, will be able to avail the benefit of 26GB of free storage space. This means that new users will get an extra 6GB of free storage space, because DigiBoxx otherwise offers 20GB of free cloud storage. The DigiBoxx service was launched in December, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push, offering cloud storage services with both the free and paid subscription options. DigiBoxx confirms that since the launch of the service a month ago, they have already clocked as many as 4 lakh active users, and is pushing the data localization and data security aspects.

The subscription options for DigiBoxx once you use up the 26GB free storage space, include the plan that costs Rs 30 per month and offers 5TB of storage space as well as the subscription option targeted at small and medium businesses, which is priced at Rs 999 per month and offers 50TB storage space. Chances are that for most users, 26GB free cloud storage space will be a boon to back up important documents, files, folders and photos. For the free subscription plan, the maximum file size for each upload is 2GB, while the 5TB plan allows up to 10GB per file. The DigiBoxx service can be accessed via web browsers and now there are apps for Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and Android devices. DigiBoxx says that they offer the SSL file encryption standard for all subscription options, and there are plans to add new features including Gmail integration as well as real-time collaboration, for all users in the coming weeks.

“With more than 4 lacs active users since the launch, we are really happy to see the kind of support that we have received from the people. Since DigiBoxx is a ‘Made in India’ product, we decided to celebrate Republic Day in an exclusive way by offering 26 GB free storage to the new users who sign up with us by taking the #SwadesiStorage pledge,” says Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx, in an official statement. The DigiBoxx service was launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in December.