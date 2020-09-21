Made In India JioBrowser For Android That Joins The Elite Company Of Microsoft Edge & Google Chrome

Reliance Jio has announced the roll-out of the beta version of the JioBrowser web browser for Android phones. The JioBrowser is now available in beta version, on the Google Play Store. The JioBrowser now joins the likes of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Opera and uses the multi-process Chromium Blink engine as its core. This comes at a time when there is even greater focus on Made in India apps, as part of the government’s push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Reliance Jio also says that the JioBrowser will effectively fill the gap left by the Chinese app, UCBrowser, for users in India.

The highlights of the JioBrowser include a Private Browsing mode with a secure PIN, ability to bookmark content while browsing in Private Mode as well as an advanced download manager for files that you may download using the app. There are also Quick Links that allows users to quickly access their most visited websites, and this is completely customizable. The JioBrowser is optimized for web browser-based gaming and streaming of high-resolution videos as well.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.