MagSafe Duo Charger India Price Revealed, Apple Lists More MagSafe Accessories on its Website

Apple has revealed the pricing of its MagSafe Duo Charger for the Indian market. The MagSafe Duo Charger, as the name suggests, can wirelessly charge compatible iPhone models, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. As expected, the packaging includes a USB Type-C to Lightning cable (1 metre) but no power adapter. Apple recommends users to separately purchase a 20W USB Type-C power adapter to make sure that the MagSafe Duo Charger functions properly.

Its price in India is set at Rs 13,990, and users can also purchase the device through an EMI option that starts at Rs 1,636 per month. However, users can not purchase the MagSafe Duo Charger yet, and Apple is yet to share more details about its availability in India. The standard MagSafe Charger, on the other hand, is retailing at Rs 4,500 in the country. Customers can buy the product from Apple India website, even with an EMI-option that starts at Rs 530 per month. Apple's own 20W USB Type-C Power Adapter is available for Rs 1,900.

Currently, Apple is also selling MagSafe-compatible accessories such as iPhone 12 phone cases and a leather wallet via its official website. The iPhone 12 mini Magsafe clear case comes with a price tag of Rs 4,900 while its silicone phone cover costs the same. Notably, the phone cases are available in a variety of colour options that include Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black and Product Red. The MagSafe leather case for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all available for Rs 5,900 and are also available in a range of colour options. The iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe carries a price tag of Rs 5,900. All the aforementioned cases are available to purchase in India.

Meanwhile, the MagSafe leather sleeve for all the new iPhone 12 models are priced at Rs 12,900; however, their availability details remain unclear at the moment. With the MagSafe technology, iPhone 12 models are said to easily snap onto accessories like phone cases, charger, and tripod mounts via magnet. All the iPhone 12 models have a circle of small magnets on the back panel, the company revealed during the launch event last month. Recently, Apple also updated its Accessory Design Guidelines that provide more details on how third-party accessories makers should implement MagSafe in their products.

Apple has begun taking pre-orders of iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones are already on sale in India. The iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest in lineup and its price starts at Rs. 69,900, whereas the top model of iPhone 12 Pro Max costs starting Rs. 1,29,900.