Apple MagSafe Finds Another Utility: Fishing iPhones Dropped In Canals By Clumsy Humans

An Apple iPhone 12 Pro has been rescued from what would have been a death by drowning, by a rather ingenious use of the MagSafe technology that is built into the latest Apple iPhone 12 series. After a friend dropped his iPhone 12 Pro in a canal in Berlin, Frederik Riedel who is an app developer, has shared a rather interesting illustration of how the iPhone 12 Pro was eventually rescued using a fishing rod using a magnet. The good news first. The iPhone 12 Pro which has since been rescued from the watery depths of the canal in Berlin is working perfectly fine and even after spending hours in the canal, the battery charge remains close to full. MagSafe tech is the integrated series of strong magnets inside the iPhone 12 series, which can then be used to attach cases, wallets, car docks and more.

In a description of what unfolded, Riedel writes on Twitter that his friend dropped the iPhone 12 Pro in a canal in Berlin, following which multiple rescue attempts were made to wade through as much as 3 feet deep water which was muddy, but to no avail. In the midst of all this, they did find a Nintendo Switch, but that’s no iPhone 12 Pro, and Riedel as well as his friend persisted. Eventually, they got what turned out to be a brilliant idea—attach a magnet to the end of the fishing rod and send it inside the water. Eventually, the MagSafe magnets inside the iPhone attracted the magnet on the fishing road and the magnet attachment was strong enough for the iPhone to be fished out safely. “The phone still works and battery was almost full after hours in the canal,” writes Riedel. There isn’t much to go on about the Nintendo Switch.

Apple iPhone have proved to be fairly resilient to being dunked in water for prolonged periods of time. We had reported earlier this year that a lucky tourist in Taiwan has managed to recover his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max which he dropped into the Sun Moon Lake a year earlier. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is fully functional, though the waterproof pouch has taken the brunt of the elements. It was spotted in the lake after the waters had receded due to the drought situation in Taiwan, allowing a clearer view of the lake bed.

