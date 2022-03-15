MakeMyTrip Has Launched An NFT Collection To Celebrate Indian Tourism

Homegrown travel website MakeMyTrip is venturing into NFTs. The company has launched a new NFT collection that is designed to commemorate some of the most popular travel spots in India. The NFTS are designed by AI Bots, an online community of digital artists. The first batch of these artworks have the landscapes of Goa, Ladakh, Orissa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

The NFTs have been designed using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) - a tool that requires the creator to upload several images and train an AI algorithm to generate a final artwork or versions of it. The NFTs are priced at Rs 14,999 onwards and are available on www.makemytrip.com/nft.html (which redirects to Ngagen, an NFT marketplace). The collection contains 25 tokens for each artwork and are available at a first-come-first-serve basis. The NFTs went on sale on March 9. “We are offering travel enthusiasts a never-before chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain," Sunil Suresh, MakeMyTrip’s Chief Marketing Officer said. The NFTs from MakeMyTrip are these transformative clips that represent the said state or territory’s culture and tourism.

Last month, world's largest NFT marketplace OpenSea said that it was hit by a phishing attack and about 32 users lost their NFTs worth $1.7 million. The hack happened as OpenSea announced a new smart contract upgrade with a one-week deadline to delist inactive NFTs on the platform.

