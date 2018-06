Makers of LiveMe Launch Fluxr in India, Announce Partnership With PUBG Mobile

LiveMe Inc, makers of the live broadcasting platform LiveME, has officially announced the launch of a new mobile gaming and eSports live streaming mobile platform called Fluxr in India. Users can watch live streaming of games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Rules of Survival, Arena of Valor, League of Legends, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto 5, DOTA2, Call of Duty, Clash Royale, etc. Along with the launch, Fluxr has also announced its partnership with Tencent’s PUBG Mobile to kick-start its broadcaster and eSports recruitment campaign at the VidCon annual gaming event.Also read: Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories Yuki He, CEO of LiveMe and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile said in a statement, “Southeast Asia poses untapped and limitless market potential in the mobile games and professional eSports market. And the support from the local governments towards this area has been beyond our expectations. The burgeoning market reminded me of a time when China’s eSports was beginning to take off,”According to a study conducted by Frost & Sullivan, Southeast Asia is the fastest growing region for mobile games in the world, with revenues projected to exceed US$7 billion by 2019. In India alone, revenues are projected to hit US$1.1 billion by 2021.