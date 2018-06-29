English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Makers of LiveMe Launch Fluxr in India, Announce Partnership With PUBG Mobile
Fluxr has also announced its partnership with Tencent’s PUBG Mobile to kick-start its broadcaster and eSports recruitment campaign at the VidCon annual gaming event.
Representative Image. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
LiveMe Inc, makers of the live broadcasting platform LiveME, has officially announced the launch of a new mobile gaming and eSports live streaming mobile platform called Fluxr in India. Users can watch live streaming of games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Rules of Survival, Arena of Valor, League of Legends, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto 5, DOTA2, Call of Duty, Clash Royale, etc. Along with the launch, Fluxr has also announced its partnership with Tencent’s PUBG Mobile to kick-start its broadcaster and eSports recruitment campaign at the VidCon annual gaming event.
Also read: Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories
Yuki He, CEO of LiveMe and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile said in a statement, “Southeast Asia poses untapped and limitless market potential in the mobile games and professional eSports market. And the support from the local governments towards this area has been beyond our expectations. The burgeoning market reminded me of a time when China’s eSports was beginning to take off,”
According to a study conducted by Frost & Sullivan, Southeast Asia is the fastest growing region for mobile games in the world, with revenues projected to exceed US$7 billion by 2019. In India alone, revenues are projected to hit US$1.1 billion by 2021.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Also read: Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories
Yuki He, CEO of LiveMe and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile said in a statement, “Southeast Asia poses untapped and limitless market potential in the mobile games and professional eSports market. And the support from the local governments towards this area has been beyond our expectations. The burgeoning market reminded me of a time when China’s eSports was beginning to take off,”
According to a study conducted by Frost & Sullivan, Southeast Asia is the fastest growing region for mobile games in the world, with revenues projected to exceed US$7 billion by 2019. In India alone, revenues are projected to hit US$1.1 billion by 2021.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line