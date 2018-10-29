English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Orders Smartphone Online, Gets Soap Instead; Bites Postmaster
48-year-old AD Aftarul, a local TV cable operator received a call from postmaster Kishori Mohan Das that a parcel had arrived in his name, he was asked to pay Rs 3,598 to get the sealed parcel.
Man Orders Smartphone Online, Gets Soap Instead, Bites Postmaster (photo for representation)
Ordering a smartphone from an online shopping portal turned into a nightmare for a Kolkata based man after he found a soap bar inside the delivery box. 48-year-old AD Aftarul, a local TV cable operator received a call from postmaster Kishori Mohan Das that a parcel had arrived in his name, he was asked to pay Rs 3,598 to get the sealed parcel. But when he opened the parcel he found a washing bar worth Rs 5. At this, he lost his temper and in a rage over the delivery of the wrong product, he tried to take the post office cash box. According to a report on the internet, the police officials said that they have sought an explanation from the retailer with its headquarters in Thane.
Recently, Vaibhav Vasant Kamble placed an order for two new phones with online shopping portal Flipkart. The package was delivered on time, but Kamble was in for a nasty surprise – the box didn’t contain a phone but had a bar of soap and a packet of washing powder instead.
To recall, earlier this year according to Mumbai police, Tabrej Nagaralli had ordered an iPhone 8 from Flipkart and had paid Rs 55 thousand online. Following the order, on January 22, a parcel was delivered to him. However, Nagaralli was shocked to found pink colour soap in the box instead of mobile phone.
