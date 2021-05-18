Man Posts About 'Magnetic Sand' Discover, Finds Out His iPhone's MagSafe Is Attracting Sand

We all get ourselves familiar with a smartphone’s features and all the quirks it has to offer before making the decision to purchase it. While that seems to be the sensible choice, it doesn’t seem to be the case with a user who visited a desert in Tahoe City, California. According to a post on Reddit, a user who goes by the username @bopete1313 shared a photo of his iPhone’s back, which has debris of iron neatly stuck to the speakers and the MagSafe ring on the iPhone. Not knowing about the presence of magnets or even the latest MagSafe technology, the user wrote in the caption “The sand in the Tahoe desert is magnetic and stuck to my phone."

The user clearly failed to realise that the magnets on the iPhone including the MagSafe tech separated the iron from the sand, making it appear that the sand has magnetic properties. Apart from MagSafe, the iPhone 12 Pro has magnets between the speakers and image stabilisers in the camera. Users on Reddit were also quick to point out that these are, in fact, magnets that are already present on the iPhone. Some users even pointed out that the debris sticking to the iPhone could also damage the iPhone.

A report in AppleInsider also said that regular exposure to sand would damage the glass on the back of the iPhone, can scratch the display, and can even damage the camera lenses. The report also advises people from refraining on dipping their iPhones in the sand. Even for some reason, a user still decides to dunk an iPhone in the sand, they are advised to cover all ports well.

